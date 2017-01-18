版本:
BRIEF-UQM Technologies receives new follow-on order from Proterra to support CY2017 increased market demand, expansion plans

Jan 18 UQM Technologies Inc

* UQM Technologies receives new follow-on order from Proterra to support their cy2017 increased market demand and expansion plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
