版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:17 BJT

BRIEF-Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132

Jan 18 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces new data for IMMU-132 at investor research and development day

* Immunomedics Inc - Expects to submit a Biological License Application (BLA) to FDA for accelerated approval of IMMU-132 in TNBC patients in mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐