BRIEF-Uni-Pixel to enter strategic partnership with General Interface Solution Ltd

Jan 18 Uni-pixel Inc :

* Says to enter into a strategic partnership with general interface solution limited, a Taiwan-based subsidiary of Foxconn

* Says under memorandum parties will form a strategic manufacturing project that will initially extend over three years

* Says definitive agreement between co and GIS is expected to be executed in coming weeks

* Co and GIS also contemplate entering into a separate development project for foldable/flexible displays