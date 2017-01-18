版本:
BRIEF-Uni-Pixel to enter strategic partnership with General Interface Solution Ltd

Jan 18 Uni-pixel Inc :

* Says to enter into a strategic partnership with general interface solution limited, a Taiwan-based subsidiary of Foxconn

* Says under memorandum parties will form a strategic manufacturing project that will initially extend over three years

* Says definitive agreement between co and GIS is expected to be executed in coming weeks

* Co and GIS also contemplate entering into a separate development project for foldable/flexible displays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
