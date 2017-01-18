版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Uni-Pixel files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series A-1 convertible preferred stock

Jan 18 Uni-pixel Inc :

* Files for offering up to 3,000 shares of co's series a-1 convertible preferred stock - sec filing

* Says to also issue series a-1 warrants to purchase up to 2.5 million shares of Co's common stock Source text (bit.ly/2jZy5hY) Further company coverage:
