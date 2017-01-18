版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-OLD LINE BANCSHARES REPORTS QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.39 PER SHARE

Jan 18 Old Line Bancshares Inc

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $14 MILLION VERSUS $12.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text (bit.ly/2k4dpcT) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐