BRIEF-DealNet Capital originated about $22 mln of new consumer finance receivables during Q4 2016

Jan 18 Dealnet Capital Corp :

* Dealnet capital -company originated approximately $22 million of new consumer finance receivables during Q4, compared to $23 million during Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
