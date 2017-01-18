版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Evonik Industries invests in US-based Nanotech Industrial Solutions

Jan 18 Evonik Industries Ag

* Invests in Nanotech Industrial Solutions Inc, now holds a minority share in the company

* Venture Capital investment includes commercial agreement Source text - bit.ly/2jwpSW8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
