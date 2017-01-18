版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in phase 3 HOPE study in sickle cell disease

Jan 18 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc :

* Global blood therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in phase 3 hope study in sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
