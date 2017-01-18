版本:
BRIEF-EnerNoc signs 4-year demand response contract with FirstEnergy

Jan 18 EnerNoc Inc :

* EnerNoc Inc says signed a four year, multi-million dollar demand response contract with FirstEnergy

* EnerNoc Inc says under terms of contract, EnerNoc will deliver demand response resources to three of FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania utilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
