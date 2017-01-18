版本:
中国
2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Synthetic Genomics and Exxon Mobil renew Algae Biofuels research agreement

Jan 18 Exxon Mobil Corp

* Synthetic Genomics and Exxon Mobil renew Algae Biofuels research agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
