BRIEF-American Airlines to begin selling Basic Economy fares

Jan 18 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - Announced it will begin selling basic economy fares in addition to wide range of main cabin fares currently offered

* American Airlines Group Inc - Basic Economy fares will go on sale in February in 10 select markets, with first flights occurring shortly thereafter

* American Airlines Group Inc - "Not every American Airlines flight will offer basic economy fares" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
