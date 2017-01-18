版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:26 BJT

BRIEF-De Surinaamsche Bank will implement digitalaccess from Fiserv

Jan 18 Fiserv

* De Surinaamsche Bank will implement digitalaccess from Fiserv to enable online and mobile banking for retail and commercial customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
