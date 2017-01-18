BRIEF-GE announces more than $1.4 bln in power generation orders with Iraq's ministry of electricity

Jan 18 General Electric Co :

* GE announces more than $1.4 billion in power generation orders with Iraq's ministry of electricity

* GE - signed agreements that will add over two Gigawatts of power and secure delivery of about 1.75 GW of existing power to national grid

* General Electric Co- in first phase of project, GE will install four 9E gas turbines in simple cycle at each site by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: