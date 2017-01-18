版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-OneSoft Solutions says intends to complete offering of up to 12 mln units at $0.25 per unit

Jan 18 Onesoft Solutions Inc :

* Onesoft Solutions Inc says intends to complete an offering of up to 12 million units at a price of $0.25 per unit

* Onesoft Solutions -intends to use proceeds to fund product development, sales and marketing initiatives in connection with its wholly-owned subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
