版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-Under Armour signs running back, NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership

Jan 18 Under Armour Inc :

* Under Armour Inc - has signed running back and NFL draft prospect Leonard Fournette to a multi-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐