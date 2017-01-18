版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 23:10 BJT

BRIEF-CHICO'S FAS AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Jan 18 Nexgen Packaging LLC:

* CHICO'S FAS INC. AND NEXGEN PACKAGING ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

* WILL BE EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER OF GLOBAL LABEL, PACKAGING PRODUCTS FOR OMNI-CHANNEL RETAILER CHICO'S FAS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
