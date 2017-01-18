版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 23:29 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date

Jan 18 Freddie Mac:

* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
