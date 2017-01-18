版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 23:27 BJT

BRIEF-JPMorgan to pay $55 mln to settle with U.S. over alleged discrimination-WSJ

Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage:
