2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-FINANCIAL & INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP REPORTS 12.97 pct PASSIVE STAKE IN GLOBAL SELF STORAGE

Jan 18 Global Self Storage Inc

* FINANCIAL & INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD REPORTS 12.97 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN GLOBAL SELF STORAGE INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2iR7GFz Further company coverage:
