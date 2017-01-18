版本:
BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR

Jan 18 Alexander's Inc

* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
