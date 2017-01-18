版本:
BRIEF-Hon Hai Precision Industry planning to build new facility in Shenzhen - Nikkei

Jan 18 Nikkei:

* Hon Hai Precision Industry planning to build new facility next to Apple's upcoming research and development center in Shenzhen - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jZIIRU) Further company coverage:
