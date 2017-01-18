版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 00:41 BJT

BRIEF-National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership

Jan 18 National Amusements

* National Amusements and Coca-Cola announce new partnership

* National Amusements - reached a multi-year agreement with Coca-Cola Company

* National Amusements says agreement includes new marketing initiatives and exclusive beverage rights

* National Amusements - Coca-Cola's products will be available to theatre patrons at concession stands beginning January 2017

* National Amusements - cos to also partner on various cross-promotional programs throughout year, spotlighting new products, blockbuster films Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐