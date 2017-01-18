版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 00:38 BJT

BRIEF-SUNCOKE ENERGY INC INTENDS TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD BY 1 MEMBER

Jan 18 Suncoke Energy Inc

* IN ACCORDANCE WITH CO'S BYLAWS, BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD BY 1 MEMBER UPON ROBERT J. DARNALL'S RETIREMENT -SEC FILING Source text - bit.ly/2j9n65R Further company coverage:
