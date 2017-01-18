版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 04:58 BJT

BRIEF-TE Connectivity says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 mln - SEC filing

Jan 18 Te Connectivity Ltd

* CEO Thomas J. Lynch's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2k14O6C) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐