BRIEF-AEP Industries stockholders vote to adopt Berry Plastics deal

Jan 18 AEP Industries Inc :

* Stockholders voted to adopt agreement, plan of merger by and among Berry Plastics Group Inc

* AEP and Berry expect to complete mergers on or about January 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
