版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Investis Holding: successfully issued a CHF 140 mln fixed-rate bond

Jan 18 Investis Holding SA :

* Successfully issued a 140 million Swiss francs ($139.60 million)fixed-rate bond with a coupon of 0.25% and a tenor of two years in market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0029 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐