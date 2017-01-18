版本:
BRIEF-ROYCE & ASSOCIATES REPORTS 7.98 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN RESOURCES CONNECTION

Jan 18 Royce & Associates LP

* ROYCE & ASSOCIATES, LP REPORTS 7.98% PASSIVE STAKE IN RESOURCES CONNECTION INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 -SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2j9olSd) Further company coverage:
