BRIEF-Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q

Jan 18 Educational Development Corp

* Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* experienced delays in gathering and compiling the information necessary to draft a complete and accurate form 10-Q

* currently anticipates that it will be able to file the form 10-Q on or before the extended deadline of january 23 Source (bit.ly/2k0WQKG) Further company coverage:
