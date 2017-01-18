版本:
BRIEF-Renesas Electronics' purchase of Intersil unlikely to boost earnings of co until 2018 - Nikkei

Jan 18 Nikkei:

* Renesas Electronics' purchase of U.S. company Intersil, is unlikely to boost earnings of Renesas Electronics until 2018 - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2jxKZHp) Further company coverage:
