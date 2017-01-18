版本:
BRIEF-Yadkin Financial director Abram sells 28,437 shares of co's common stock on Jan 13

Jan 18 Yadkin Financial Corp :

* Yadkin Financial Corp director Adam Abram reports sale of 28,437 shares of co's common stock on Jan 13 at $34.16 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iJuP9s) Further company coverage:
