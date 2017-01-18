版本:
BRIEF-Sea-Land Chemical Co. expands relationship with Ingevity

Jan 18 Ingevity Corp

* Sea-Land Chemical Co. xxpands relationship with Ingevity

* Ingevity Corp says effective January 1, 2017, Ingevity announced expansion of Sea-Land Chemical Co. distribution territory

* Ingevity says Sea-Land Chemical will serve as exclusive distribution channel for Ingevity's performance chemicals into lubricants market in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
