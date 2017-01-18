BRIEF-Ligand expects revenue related to Captisol material sales to be unchanged

Jan 18 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals - companies must adopt standard issued by FASB in may 2014 after january 1, 2017 and no later than january 1, 2018

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc- company anticipates the standard will have a material impact on its consolidated financial statements - SEC filing

* Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects revenue related to Captisol material sales to remain unchanged

* Ligand Pharma-most significant impact from standards relates to accounting for revenues related to royalties, contingent "milestone" based payments