2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Navient Corp says adverse ruling from lawsuits may adversely impact company

Jan 18 Navient Corp -

* Possible that an adverse ruling or rulings from lawsuits may have a material adverse impact on company Source text: (bit.ly/2joYWFj) Further company coverage:
