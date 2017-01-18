版本:
BRIEF-Amtech Systems files for mixed shelf of upto $50 mln

Jan 18 Amtech Systems Inc

* Amtech Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $50 million - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2iSOeIg Further company coverage:
