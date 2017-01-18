版本:
BRIEF-Washington Federal Inc says raises quarterly cash dividend

Jan 18 Washington Federal Inc

* Washington Federal announces an increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend and a special cash dividend

* Washington Federal Inc - announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share, a 1 cent increase from prior quarter

* Washington Federal Inc - board of directors has also approved a one-time special dividend in amount of 25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
