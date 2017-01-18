BRIEF-Klondex Mines expects 2017 capex of $57 mln to $62 mln

Jan 18 Klondex Mines Ltd

* Klondex reports record quarterly production of 51,833 GEOs; 2017 production guidance increased about 36 percent from prior year

* Says expects to produce between 210,000 and 225,000 GEOs during 2017

* Says Fire Creek And Midas' 2017 production is expected to be in line with prior year

* Company also expects its 2017 capital expenditures to be between $57 and $62 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: