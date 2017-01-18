版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 07:20 BJT

BRIEF-Old Point says CFO Grabow to retire in summer of 2017

Jan 18 Old Point Financial Corp :

* Old Point Financial - on Jan. 10, Laurie D. Grabow, CFO and senior vice president/finance notified intent to retire in summer of 2017 - SEC filing

* Old Point Financial Corp says has engaged Kaplan Partners, an executive search firm to lead search for a new chief financial officer Source text: (bit.ly/2iDaU0L) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐