BRIEF-Old Point says CFO Grabow to retire in summer of 2017

Jan 18 Old Point Financial Corp :

* Old Point Financial - on Jan. 10, Laurie D. Grabow, CFO and senior vice president/finance notified intent to retire in summer of 2017 - SEC filing

* Old Point Financial Corp says has engaged Kaplan Partners, an executive search firm to lead search for a new chief financial officer Source text: (bit.ly/2iDaU0L)