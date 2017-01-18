版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 04:31 BJT

BRIEF-Navient comments on lawsuit filed by Consumer Financial Brotection Bureau

Jan 18 Navient Corp

* Navient corp - "allegations of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
