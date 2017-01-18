版本:
BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017

Jan 18 Kelt Exploration Ltd

* PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MILLION ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017

* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION

* "WITH CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN OIL AND GAS PRICES, KELT WILL CONSIDER INCREASING ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM FOR BALANCE OF 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
