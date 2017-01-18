版本:
BRIEF-Twitter's Fabric acquired by Google- blog

Jan 18 (Reuters) -

* Fabric is joining Google- blog

* Fabric says signed agreement to be acquired by Google and team to join Google's developer products group- blog Source bit.ly/2k4L5Hm
