版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 02:54 BJT

BRIEF-BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.03/SHR

Jan 18 Bear State Financial Inc

* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.03 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐