BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal

Jan 18 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal

* Federal National Mortgage Association says CAS series 2017-C01, a $1.351 billion note offering, is scheduled to settle on January 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
