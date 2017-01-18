版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Principal Financial Group says AUM by asset manager were $390.5 bln for principal global investors as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 18 Principal Financial Group Inc

* As of December 31, 2016, AUM by asset manager were $390.5 billion for principal global investors

* As of December 31, 2016, AUM by asset manager were $142.1 billion for principal international and other entities of company Source text (bit.ly/2j9YlpP) Further company coverage:
