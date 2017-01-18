BRIEF-venBio sends letter to Immunomedics stockholders

Jan 18 venBio Select Advisor LLC:

* venBio sends letter to Immunomedics stockholders

* Beneficial owner of about 10.5 million shares, or 9.9%, of Immunomedics Inc and its largest stockholder

* Have proposed slate of four nominees to Immunomedics ' management in specific areas needed to effect change at Immunomedics

* "There is no evidence that changes at board level would delay approvals for IMMU-132"

* While we discussed Immunomedics informally with Jason Aryeh prior to deciding to take action at co, never offered Aryeh position on slate of nominees