版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation

Jan 18 Mallinckrodt PLC

* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation

* Confirms that has entered into a settlement agreement with FTC staff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐