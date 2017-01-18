版本:
BRIEF-Phillips 66 Partners announces 5 pct increase in quarterly cash distribution

Jan 18 Phillips 66 Partners LP

* Phillips 66 partners announces 5 percent increase in quarterly cash distribution

* Phillips 66 partners lp - board of directors of its general partner declared a fourth-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.558 per common unit

* Phillips 66 partners lp says board of directors of its general partner declared a fourth-quarter 2016 cash distribution of $0.558 per common unit Source text (bit.ly/2j9Tghy) Further company coverage:
