BRIEF-Union Bankshares says board declared a $0.01 increase in quarterly dividend- SEC filing

Jan 18 Union Bankshares Inc :

* On Jan 18 board declared a $0.01, or 3.6%, increase in quarterly cash dividend from $0.28 per share to $0.29 per share - SEC filing

* On January 4, 2017, board of directors of Union Bankshares, Inc reauthorized a limited stock repurchase program

* As reauthorized, quarterly repurchase program will expire on December 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2jzRxoC) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
