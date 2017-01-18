版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Potential Takata backers call for court involvement in rehabilitation plan - Nikkei

Jan 19 Nikkei -

* Two potential sponsors for Takata's rehabilitation plan are asking for court involvement in the process - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐