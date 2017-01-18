版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Encanto Potash enters into offtake agreement

Jan 18 Encanto Potash Corp -

* Encanto Potash finalizes definitive terms and enters into offtake agreement, securing the Indian potash market with India's National Federation of farmers' procurement, processing and retailing cooperatives of india limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
