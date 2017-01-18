版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Heartland Financial increases quarterly cash dividend

Jan 18 Heartland Financial Usa Inc

* Heartland Financial USA, Inc. increases quarterly cash dividend by ten percent

* Approved a ten percent increase in its regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
